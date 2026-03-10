Acutus Medical (AFIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Acutus Medical to post earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter.

Acutus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AFIB opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8,933.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.27. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical is a commercial-stage medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced cardiac mapping systems designed to improve the diagnosis and treatment of complex cardiac arrhythmias. The company’s flagship product, AcQMap, integrates high-resolution ultrasound imaging with electrical mapping to deliver comprehensive three-dimensional visualizations of arrhythmic sources, aiding electrophysiologists in the targeted management of conditions such as atrial fibrillation.

The AcQMap system employs a noncontact, high-density mapping catheter alongside ultrasound-based anatomical reconstruction to enable rapid, global mapping of cardiac chambers.

