Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives $87.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

ESTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 900.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $69.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $60.03. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $83.31.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 201.79%. Establishment Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company’s proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company’s flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

