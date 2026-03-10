Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives $87.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.
ESTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.
View Our Latest Analysis on ESTA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Price Performance
Establishment Labs stock opened at $69.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $60.03. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $83.31.
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 201.79%. Establishment Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.
Establishment Labs Company Profile
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company’s proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.
The company’s flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Establishment Labs
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 15th, 2026
- America’s 1776 happening again
- J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
- Central banks just did something they haven’t done since 1967
- My Epstein Story
Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.