JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

JKS has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 42,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 17,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) is a vertically integrated solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer headquartered in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in the design, development and production of high-performance solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells and related components. Since its founding in 2006, JinkoSolar has become one of the world’s largest solar module suppliers, known for delivering reliable products to utility, commercial and residential customers.

JinkoSolar’s product portfolio encompasses a broad range of monocrystalline and polycrystalline PV modules, including half-cell, bifacial and high-efficiency Tiger module series.

