CareCloud (CCLDO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $32.0910 million for the quarter.

CareCloud Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ CCLDO opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98.

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1823 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

About CareCloud

CareCloud is a healthcare information technology company that develops and delivers cloud-native software and services to medical practices, health systems and hospitals across the United States. The company’s platform combines practice management, electronic health record (EHR), revenue cycle management (RCM), population health analytics and patient engagement tools in a single integrated suite. CareCloud’s modular approach allows clients to adopt individual components—such as scheduling, billing or telehealth—and scale to a fully unified solution as their needs evolve.

Key offerings include CareCloud Charts, a web-based EHR designed to streamline clinical workflows; CareCloud Central, a practice management system that automates scheduling, patient intake and billing; and CareCloud Omni, which provides real-time analytics and business intelligence dashboards.

