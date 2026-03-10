Analysts Set Expectations for OTCMKTS:MBGYY FY2026 Earnings

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Free Report) – Analysts at Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mercedes-Benz Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Mercedes-Benz Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Mercedes-Benz Group’s FY2027 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercedes-Benz Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

MBGYY opened at C$16.00 on Monday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a twelve month low of C$12.55 and a twelve month high of C$18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.56.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$39.22 billion for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG is a global automotive manufacturer best known for producing premium passenger cars and vans under the Mercedes‑Benz brand. The company’s product portfolio spans compact and executive cars, luxury models marketed under Mercedes‑Maybach, high‑performance variants from Mercedes‑AMG, and a growing range of electric vehicles sold under the EQ subbrand. In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Mercedes‑Benz Group provides aftersales services, connected‑car technologies and mobility solutions through its finance and mobility arm, which offers leasing, financing, fleet management and related customer services.

The company traces its industrial roots to the pioneering work of Karl Benz and Gottlieb Daimler in the late 19th century and to the creation of Daimler‑Benz in the early 20th century.

