Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives GBX 629.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 591.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 608 to GBX 659 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 570 to GBX 640 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 731 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vistry Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 670 to GBX 610 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 803 to GBX 600 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VTY

Vistry Group Stock Performance

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 426.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 659.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 642.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.65. Vistry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 421.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 746.40.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 59.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vistry Group had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Vistry Group will post 108.4606345 EPS for the current year.

Vistry Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Vistry Group

In other news, insider Paul Whetsell purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 474 per share, with a total value of £28,440. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,888,769. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vistry Group

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group is a leading homebuilder developing in partnership to deliver sustainable homes, communities, and social value, leaving a lasting legacy of places where people love to live.

Operating across 25 regions, we build homes for those who need them right across the UK. Our partners include Registered Providers, Local Authorities, Homes England and Private Rented Sector providers.

Our timber manufacturing capability, Vistry Works, is at the core of our strategy to deliver more quality homes, faster.

We sell homes on the open market through three respected brands: Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.