ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MAN. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MAN

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:MAN opened at $28.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -94.91 and a beta of 0.91. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $63.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,211,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,400,000 after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,622 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,247,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,817,000 after acquiring an additional 443,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,525,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,366,000 after purchasing an additional 665,135 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company’s service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.