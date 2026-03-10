Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Standard BioTools to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Standard BioTools in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.35.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAB opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $379.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.36. Standard BioTools has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $1.72.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 59.39% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standard BioTools will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Standard BioTools

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 862.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 482,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 432,725 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Standard BioTools by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 56,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Standard BioTools by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,441,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 235,677 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Standard BioTools by 56.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Standard BioTools by 6.1% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 149,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools, Inc (NASDAQ: LAB), formerly known as Fluidigm Corporation, is a life sciences tools company that develops and commercializes high-parameter, single-cell and spatial biology solutions. The company’s platforms integrate microfluidics, mass cytometry, sequencing and imaging to enable researchers to probe cellular heterogeneity, molecular interactions and complex tissue architecture. Its end users span academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide.

The company’s flagship products include mass cytometry systems—such as the Helios and Hyperion Imaging System—for multiplexed protein analysis at single-cell resolution, and the Chromium-style single-cell genomic tools for high-throughput gene expression profiling.

