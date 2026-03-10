Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KLAR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Klarna Group from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Klarna Group from $39.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Klarna Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Klarna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Klarna Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Klarna Group Stock Up 4.9%

KLAR opened at $14.43 on Friday. Klarna Group has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Klarna Group by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Klarna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Klarna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new position in Klarna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

About Klarna Group

Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

