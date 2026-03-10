Fathom (FTHM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Fathom to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $97.5470 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Fathom Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. Fathom has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $27.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTHM. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Fathom in a report on Monday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fathom in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Institutional Trading of Fathom

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTHM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fathom by 73.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 331,316 shares during the last quarter. Veradace Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fathom by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,569 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fathom by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services. The Mortgage segment offers residential loan origination and underwriting services. The Technology segment provides Software as a Service solutions and data mining for third party customers.

