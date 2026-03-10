Wall Street Zen Upgrades MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Hold

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.90. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $76.47 and a 52-week high of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.81.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $189.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 18.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in MGE Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in MGE Energy by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 86,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in MGE Energy by 718.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 65,843 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy, Inc is a public utility holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. Through its principal subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric Company (MGE), the company provides regulated electric and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-central Wisconsin. MGE Energy’s operations encompass the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as the purchase and distribution of natural gas, with an emphasis on reliable service and system resilience.

Since reorganizing as a holding company in 2001, MGE Energy has expanded its portfolio to include nonregulated subsidiaries involved in renewable energy development, energy services and infrastructure support.

