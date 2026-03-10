Zacks Research Estimates Newmont’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.70 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.27 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Newmont from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Newmont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Newmont from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Stock Up 0.7%

NEM stock opened at $117.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Newmont has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $134.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.60 and its 200-day moving average is $97.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth $919,170,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,973,539,000 after buying an additional 5,643,496 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,587,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $908,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Newmont by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,743,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Newmont by 4,090.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,643,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

More Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.