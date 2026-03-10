Zacks Research Estimates Newmont’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.70 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.27 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.87 EPS.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Newmont
Newmont Stock Up 0.7%
NEM stock opened at $117.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Newmont has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $134.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.60 and its 200-day moving average is $97.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth $919,170,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,973,539,000 after buying an additional 5,643,496 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,587,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $908,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Newmont by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,743,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Newmont by 4,090.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,643,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
Newmont Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.
More Newmont News
Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:
- Positive Sentiment: BofA raised its price target on NEM to $151 and reiterated a Buy — part of a broader analyst re‑rating that supports upside expectations for Newmont. Why Newmont Corporation (NEM) Is Gaining Analyst Attention
- Positive Sentiment: Citi lifted its price target to $150 (from $118) and reiterated a Buy, signaling renewed confidence in Newmont’s earnings power and valuation. Citi Lifts PT on Newmont Corporation (NEM) to $150 from $118 – Here’s Why
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets highlight bullish Q1 earnings estimates and favorable long‑term growth/valuation metrics, supporting expectations for continued beat‑and‑raise performance. Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for Newmont Q1 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmont to Buy, adding to the momentum from multiple buy‑side and sell‑side upgrades. Wall Street Zen Upgrades Newmont (NYSE:NEM) to Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and Yahoo features note Newmont as a trending and top‑growth stock based on style scores and investor attention — useful context but not an immediate price catalyst by itself. Here is What to Know Beyond Why Newmont Corporation (NEM) is a Trending Stock
- Negative Sentiment: The Motley Fool flagged two macroeconomic factors driving weakness in Newmont today — broader pressure on gold/miners from rates and dollar/market moves — which can mute gains even amid positive analyst actions. Why Newmont Corporation Stock Dropped Today
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.
Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Newmont
- Gold Shock Coming March 18?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 15th, 2026
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.