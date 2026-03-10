Northland Securities Weighs in on Olaplex Q3 Earnings

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Olaplex in a research report issued on Friday, March 6th. Northland Securities analyst O. Rickert anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Northland Securities has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olaplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Olaplex’s FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.21 million. Olaplex had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $1.75 target price on Olaplex in a report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore set a $2.50 price target on Olaplex in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Olaplex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.96.

Olaplex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.83 million, a PE ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Olaplex by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 2,072,383 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Olaplex by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,909,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,423 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 1,314.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,369 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 56.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 946,265 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olaplex

Olaplex, Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) is a specialty haircare company known for its patented bond-building technology designed to repair and strengthen hair from within. The company’s core offerings encompass a range of professional salon treatments and at-home maintenance products that target chemical damage, breakage and split ends. Olaplex formulations are built around a proprietary active ingredient that works at the molecular level to rebuild disulfide bonds broken during bleaching, coloring and heat styling processes.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Olaplex initially gained traction among high-end salons before expanding into broader retail channels.

