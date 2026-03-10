ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded ACM Research from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACM Research

ACM Research Trading Up 3.9%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.46. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $71.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,972,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,149,000 after purchasing an additional 125,690 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in ACM Research by 462.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,504,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,405 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in ACM Research by 39.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,302,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,631,000 after buying an additional 649,116 shares in the last quarter. Triata Capital Ltd increased its position in ACM Research by 26.0% in the third quarter. Triata Capital Ltd now owns 2,003,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,386,000 after buying an additional 413,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 32.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,822,000 after buying an additional 348,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.