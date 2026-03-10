Sidoti Issues Pessimistic Estimate for L.B. Foster Earnings

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for L.B. Foster in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Sidoti analyst J. Romero now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for L.B. Foster’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $160.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.83 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 1.40%.

FSTR has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on L.B. Foster from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Singular Research upgraded L.B. Foster to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FSTR

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

Shares of FSTR opened at $28.83 on Monday. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $297.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTR. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 113,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in L.B. Foster by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in L.B. Foster by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 356.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at L.B. Foster

In related news, major shareholder Aron R. English sold 34,025 shares of L.B. Foster stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $911,529.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,204,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,270,108.82. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,217. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company is a diversified infrastructure solutions provider offering products and services to the transportation, energy, and construction markets. Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company has built a reputation for delivering specialty materials and engineering solutions that support critical infrastructure projects across various industries.

The company’s operations are organized into three primary segments: Rail Products & Services, Construction Products, and Tubular & Energy Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.