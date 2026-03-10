SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMHI. Zacks Research cut SEACOR Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEACOR Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE SMHI opened at $7.35 on Friday. SEACOR Marine has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $8.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.18.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEACOR Marine will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEACOR Marine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in SEACOR Marine by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 289.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 197.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) is a U.S.-based provider of offshore marine transportation and support services, offering a fleet of platform supply vessels (PSVs), crew transfer vessels, and specialty craft designed for the energy sector. The company serves clients engaged in offshore oil and gas exploration and production, as well as emerging offshore wind and renewable energy projects. Its services include cargo and personnel transfer, subsea support, emergency response, and project logistics.

Formed through the combination of SEACOR Holdings’ offshore marine division and acquired assets from Hornbeck Offshore Services, SEACOR Marine brings together a broad range of technical expertise and vessel capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.