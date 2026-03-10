HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) vs. Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Critical Contrast

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Absolute Software and HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absolute Software $104.67 million 0.00 $10.64 million $0.24 0.03 HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR $253.58 million 16.46 $1.15 billion N/A N/A

Get Absolute Software alerts:

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absolute Software 10.16% -23.28% 9.44% HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Absolute Software and HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.2% of Absolute Software shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3,871.0%. HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Absolute Software pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Absolute Software has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Absolute Software

(Get Free Report)

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR

(Get Free Report)

Hopewell Holdings Limited (HHL), the Hong Kong-based group, was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 1972. HHL and its subsidiaries are active in the fields of property development and investment, investment in infrastructure projects, hotel investment and management, restaurant operations and food catering.

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.