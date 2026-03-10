Metastat (OTCMKTS:MTST) and Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Head-To-Head Survey

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) and Metastat (OTCMKTS:MTST – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Haleon shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Metastat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Haleon and Metastat”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haleon $14.54 billion 3.14 $2.20 billion $0.39 26.32 Metastat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Haleon has higher revenue and earnings than Metastat.

Risk & Volatility

Haleon has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metastat has a beta of 291.19, meaning that its stock price is 29,019% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Haleon and Metastat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haleon N/A N/A N/A Metastat N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Haleon and Metastat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haleon 1 2 4 1 2.63 Metastat 0 0 0 0 0.00

Haleon presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.07%. Given Haleon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Haleon is more favorable than Metastat.

Summary

Haleon beats Metastat on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands. It also offers various over-the-counter products comprising nasal drops, and cold, flu, and allergy relief products under Otrivine, Theraflu, and Flonase brands for respiratory issues; anti-inflammatory and pain relief products under Voltaren, Panadol, and Advil brands; and antacids and antihistamine products under TUMS, ENO, and Fenistil brands for digestive health and other issues. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

About Metastat

MetaStat, Inc., a precision medicine company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic and diagnostic treatment solutions for cancer patients. The company is developing novel drug candidates and companion diagnostic tests that target the MENA pathway. Its product candidates include MENA diagnostic assay, a tissue-based quantitative immunofluorescence test that measures expression of the pro-metastatic MENA protein splice-variant; companion diagnostic to predict RTK inhibitor drug responses and anti-microtubule drug responses; liquid blood-based biopsy to enhance cancer diagnosis and optimize patient care; MetaSite Breast assay, an immunohistochemistry test that measures micro-anatomical intravasat at blood vessels within the tumor microenvironment ion sites; and prognostic diagnostic to predict risk of cancer metastasis. The company’s therapeutic targets a critical metastatic pathway in solid tumors responsible for driving tumor resistance and the spread of aggressive cancer. MetaStat, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

