DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DXC. Zacks Research lowered DXC Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $13.00 price objective on DXC Technology and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.71.

DXC Technology Stock Down 3.3%

NYSE:DXC opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $37,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 88,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,365.75. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raul J. Fernandez acquired 16,446 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $250,637.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 816,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,435,855.24. The trade was a 2.06% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,394 shares in the last quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 176,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 91,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology, headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, is a global leader in IT services and solutions. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, combining decades of experience in consulting, systems integration and managed services. Since its inception, DXC has focused on helping clients modernize IT environments and drive digital transformation across their organizations.

DXC Technology’s core service offerings encompass cloud and platform services, applications and analytics, security, and workplace and mobility solutions.

