Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives $21.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.1250.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $19.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 289.23%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Fernando Austin Pena sold 3,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $60,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 78,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,898.92. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,543 shares of company stock valued at $88,910. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,740,000 after purchasing an additional 603,588 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,000,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after acquiring an additional 304,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,239,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,607,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,745,000 after acquiring an additional 264,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,354,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 277,280 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc (NYSE: BXMT) is a publicly traded real estate finance company that originates, acquires and manages commercial mortgage loans and other CRE debt investments. As an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT), it seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through the deployment of senior floating-rate and fixed-rate loans backed by income-producing properties.

The firm’s core business activities span the origination of senior mortgage loans, the acquisition of loan portfolios and other real estate debt instruments, and the active management of those investments.

