What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for AMG Q1 Earnings?

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report released on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $5.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.41. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $22.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $22.24 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $6.04 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $6.97 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $24.40 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $26.66 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $9.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.75 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.54 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 34.55%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.53 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $408.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.14.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of AMG stock opened at $282.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.18. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $139.22 and a fifty-two week high of $334.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 8,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.30, for a total transaction of $2,290,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 159,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,654,829.50. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kavita Padiyar sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $612,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 42,672 shares in the company, valued at $11,873,057.28. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc (NYSE: AMG) is a global asset management holding company that partners with boutique investment firms. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, AMG invests in and collaborates with independent investment managers to foster growth while preserving their entrepreneurial culture. Through equity stakes and strategic support, the company aims to enhance its affiliates’ distribution capabilities, operational infrastructure and access to capital.

The company’s core business activities include providing capital solutions, distribution services and operational support to affiliated investment firms.

