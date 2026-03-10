Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sasol in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 75.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,450,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 624,911 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 1,627.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 966,539 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 25.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 890,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 180,827 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sasol by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 835,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 285,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sasol by 11.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 767,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 81,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Sasol has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $9.58.

Sasol Limited is an integrated energy and chemical company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations encompass the conversion of natural gas, coal and heavy hydrocarbons into liquid fuels and a wide array of chemical products. Sasol leverages proprietary Fischer-Tropsch and gas-to-liquids (GTL) technologies to deliver cleaner-burning diesel, jet fuel and naphtha, alongside solvents, surfactants and specialty polymers for industrial and consumer applications.

In addition to its GTL business, Sasol operates downstream facilities for the manufacture of alpha olefins, ethylene, propylene and other base-chemical intermediates.

