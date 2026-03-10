Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SSL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sasol in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.
Shares of Sasol stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Sasol has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $9.58.
Sasol Limited is an integrated energy and chemical company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations encompass the conversion of natural gas, coal and heavy hydrocarbons into liquid fuels and a wide array of chemical products. Sasol leverages proprietary Fischer-Tropsch and gas-to-liquids (GTL) technologies to deliver cleaner-burning diesel, jet fuel and naphtha, alongside solvents, surfactants and specialty polymers for industrial and consumer applications.
In addition to its GTL business, Sasol operates downstream facilities for the manufacture of alpha olefins, ethylene, propylene and other base-chemical intermediates.
