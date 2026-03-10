CION Investment (CION) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $51.7710 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

CION Investment Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE CION opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.09. CION Investment has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 235.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded CION Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CION Investment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CION Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CION Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CION

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CION. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in CION Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CION Investment by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CION Investment by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CION Investment by 165.0% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CION Investment

(Get Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a closed‐end, non‐diversified management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Externally managed by CION Investment Management, LLC, the firm specializes in providing flexible capital solutions to U.S. and Canadian middle‐market companies. By combining debt and equity financing, CION seeks to support growth, acquisitions, recapitalizations and other strategic initiatives for its portfolio companies.

The company’s investment strategy centers on senior secured loans, subordinated debt and private equity interests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.