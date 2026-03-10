CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CryoPort currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

CryoPort Stock Performance

CYRX opened at $8.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.69. CryoPort has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.92 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 42.35%. Equities analysts predict that CryoPort will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CryoPort news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 11,570 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $115,584.30. Following the sale, the director owned 80,758 shares in the company, valued at $806,772.42. The trade was a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CryoPort

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CryoPort by 300.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in CryoPort in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CryoPort in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in CryoPort in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc (NASDAQ: CYRX) is a global provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions for the life sciences industry. The company specializes in cryogenic shipping for critical biological materials, supporting the development, clinical testing and commercialization of cell and gene therapies, biologics, vaccines and reproductive medicine. By offering end-to-end supply chain management, CryoPort helps ensure the integrity and viability of temperature-sensitive products from point of origin to destination.

CryoPort’s product portfolio includes proprietary cryogenic dry shippers, advanced active and passive thermal packaging, and real-time data monitoring platforms.

