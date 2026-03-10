Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Receives $145.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.5714.

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded Genuine Parts from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Trading Down 3.2%

GPC stock opened at $111.81 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $151.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.85.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.24). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.27%.The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 923.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.