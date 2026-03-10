First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

FAF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First American Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

First American Financial Trading Down 1.9%

FAF opened at $66.32 on Friday. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $71.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average of $64.10.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 11.92%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First American Financial will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Insider Transactions at First American Financial

In other First American Financial news, Director Parker S. Kennedy acquired 44,841 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $3,042,461.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 251,552 shares in the company, valued at $17,067,803.20. This trade represents a 21.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First American Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 1,107.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 2,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and diversified real estate-related data and analytics. Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, the company serves customers throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Its business is built on the underwriting capabilities of its title insurance operations combined with comprehensive closing and escrow services for homebuyers, sellers, mortgage lenders and real estate professionals.

The company’s title insurance segment issues policies that protect property owners and mortgage lenders against defects in titles, liens or encumbrances that can arise during real property transactions.

Featured Stories

