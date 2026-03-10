Gemini Space Station, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GEMI) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Gemini Space Station’s (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, March 11th. Gemini Space Station had issued 15,178,572 shares in its public offering on September 12th. The total size of the offering was $425,000,016 based on an initial share price of $28.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Gemini Space Station from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore cut shares of Gemini Space Station from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Gemini Space Station in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gemini Space Station from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Gemini Space Station from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gemini Space Station presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

Gemini Space Station Stock Down 2.6%

Institutional Trading of Gemini Space Station

Shares of Gemini Space Station stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. Gemini Space Station has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEMI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gemini Space Station during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Gemini Space Station during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Gemini Space Station during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Gemini Space Station in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Gemini Space Station Company Profile

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure. Gemini was founded in 2014 to be the most trusted, secure, and easy way to buy, sell, and store crypto assets.

