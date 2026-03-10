Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on XPOF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm downgraded Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.72.

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $13.08.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $82.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $616,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness is a leading franchisor and operator of boutique fitness studios headquartered in Irvine, California. The company specializes in developing, marketing, and supporting a portfolio of fitness brands that deliver low-impact cardio, strength training, and mindful movement workouts. Through its asset-light franchise model, Xponential provides entrepreneurs with proprietary studio designs, branded equipment, digital support, and comprehensive training programs to ensure consistent member experiences.

Its portfolio comprises core brands such as Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, YogaSix, Row House, Rumble, AKT, and STRIDE.

