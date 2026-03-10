Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

SMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Standard Motor Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $816.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.13. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $385.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.91 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 9,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $345,624.93. Following the sale, the vice president owned 40,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,548.09. This represents a 18.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products, Inc, headquartered in Long Island City, New York, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket and original equipment automotive parts. Since its founding in 1919, the company has focused on engineering, testing, and supplying ignition and temperature management products for passenger cars and light trucks. Its product lineup includes ignition coils, spark plug wires, sensors, switches, heating and air conditioning controls, and related electronic components.

The company operates through two primary segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control.

