Adobe (ADBE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.88 per share and revenue of $6.2768 billion for the quarter. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Adobe to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADBE opened at $282.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.36. Adobe has a 1-year low of $244.28 and a 1-year high of $444.54.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Adobe by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,630 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC boosted its stake in Adobe by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 426 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expanded commercial win: Adobe expanded its multi‑year partnership with Major League Baseball to deliver AI‑driven fan experiences, reinforcing real‑world adoption of Adobe's cloud and AI tools.

Notable accumulation: Reports that Michael Burry has taken a sizeable position in ADBE and that hedge funds/institutions have been buyers adds a value-oriented, conviction buyer to the shareholder base, which can support the shares into earnings.

Analyst endorsement: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating with a $430 price target, signaling continued institutional confidence in Adobe's longer‑term AI/product transition.

Upcoming earnings are the main near‑term catalyst — previews and models expect roughly $6.28B revenue and ~$5.87–5.88 EPS; investors will watch AI product uptake and guidance on March 12.

Market calendar/inflation backdrop: Macro reports (CPI/PCE) and broader tech/AI earnings this week could amplify moves in ADBE; these are market‑wide risk factors rather than Adobe‑specific.

Short‑interest report appears to show zero change (likely a reporting/data anomaly) and thus provides no clear directional signal to the market today.

Wells Fargo trimmed its price target from $420 to $405 but kept an "overweight" rating, a mixed signal: lower target but continued long bias.

Citi (and other outlets) cut its price target and called for an "uneventful" Q1, which reduces near‑term analyst support and can weigh on sentiment ahead of results.

Minor selling by a public figure (Sen. Boozman) and other reported insider/institutional trades are being noted by markets; although not necessarily indicative of company fundamentals, such sales can pressure sentiment in the short term.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $387.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.08.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

