Brokerages Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target at $27.70

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 price target on REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RGNX

REGENXBIO Stock Up 20.0%

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $10.38 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a market cap of $535.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.29). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 103.12% and a negative net margin of 113.75%.The business had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.7% in the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 27,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting REGENXBIO

Here are the key news stories impacting REGENXBIO this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating while trimming its price target from $32 to $30, signaling continued analyst conviction in REGENXBIO’s long‑term upside despite the cut. Benzinga

HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating while trimming its price target from $32 to $30, signaling continued analyst conviction in REGENXBIO’s long‑term upside despite the cut. Neutral Sentiment: Sector news: uniQure’s shares jumped after the departure of an FDA gene‑therapy official — a development that can lift sentiment across gene‑therapy peers like RGNX but does not relate to any REGENXBIO-specific regulatory event. uniQure sector news

Sector news: uniQure’s shares jumped after the departure of an FDA gene‑therapy official — a development that can lift sentiment across gene‑therapy peers like RGNX but does not relate to any REGENXBIO-specific regulatory event. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/coverage notes and earnings call transcripts remain available for investors evaluating the story and pipeline; these provide context but are not new catalysts. Analyst insights

Analyst/coverage notes and earnings call transcripts remain available for investors evaluating the story and pipeline; these provide context but are not new catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed notices and are soliciting lead plaintiffs in a securities class action against REGENXBIO covering Feb 9, 2022–Jan 27, 2026, with an April 14, 2026 deadline to seek lead‑plaintiff status. The wave of filings (Faruqi & Faruqi; Rosen; Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman; Portnoy Law Firm, etc.) increases legal overhang and potential future liability or settlement risk for RGNX.

Faruqi notice

Rosen notice

Bronstein notice

Portnoy notice

Multiple law firms have filed notices and are soliciting lead plaintiffs in a securities class action against REGENXBIO covering Feb 9, 2022–Jan 27, 2026, with an April 14, 2026 deadline to seek lead‑plaintiff status. The wave of filings (Faruqi & Faruqi; Rosen; Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman; Portnoy Law Firm, etc.) increases legal overhang and potential future liability or settlement risk for RGNX. Negative Sentiment: REGENXBIO’s recent Q4/2025 results and transcript show an EPS miss (reported -$1.30 vs. -$1.01 expected) and revenue shortfall; lingering financial underperformance and negative margins remain a headwind for valuation and near‑term sentiment. Earnings transcript

About REGENXBIO

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of gene therapies using its proprietary NAV® AAV (adeno‐associated virus) platform. The company engineers next‐generation AAV vectors designed to deliver functional genes to targeted cells, aiming to address a range of rare genetic diseases and ocular, metabolic and neurologic disorders. REGENXBIO’s pipeline features several product candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development, including RGX-314 for wet age‐related macular degeneration, RGX-121 for mucopolysaccharidosis II (Hunter syndrome) and RGX-121 for other rare lysosomal storage diseases.

In addition to its internally funded programs, REGENXBIO has established partnerships with major biopharmaceutical companies to advance its NAV technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.