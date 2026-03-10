TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TKO. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TKO Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.40.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

TKO Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $204.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. TKO Group has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $226.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73 and a beta of 0.66.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 14,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total transaction of $2,820,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,970.62. This trade represents a 86.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 37,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.01, for a total transaction of $7,635,074.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 122,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,066,300.68. This represents a 23.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,309 shares of company stock valued at $34,591,333. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi raised its stake in TKO Group by 338.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 4,722.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 127.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.