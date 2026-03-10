Head to Head Review: Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) and Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) and Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of Westport Fuel Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Mobileye Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Westport Fuel Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Mobileye Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westport Fuel Systems and Mobileye Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westport Fuel Systems $302.30 million 0.12 -$21.84 million ($3.50) -0.58 Mobileye Global $1.89 billion 3.57 -$392.00 million ($0.49) -16.39

Westport Fuel Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mobileye Global. Mobileye Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westport Fuel Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Westport Fuel Systems and Mobileye Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westport Fuel Systems 1 1 1 1 2.50 Mobileye Global 2 11 9 1 2.39

Westport Fuel Systems currently has a consensus target price of $6.60, indicating a potential upside of 223.53%. Mobileye Global has a consensus target price of $15.89, indicating a potential upside of 97.82%. Given Westport Fuel Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westport Fuel Systems is more favorable than Mobileye Global.

Profitability

This table compares Westport Fuel Systems and Mobileye Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westport Fuel Systems -25.63% -24.16% -11.64% Mobileye Global -20.70% 0.21% 0.20%

Risk and Volatility

Westport Fuel Systems has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobileye Global has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mobileye Global beats Westport Fuel Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), renewable natural gas or biomethane, and hydrogen; and pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves and filters, complete bi-fuel, mono-fuel and dual-fuel LPG and natural gas conversion kits and high-pressure hydrogen components. The company provides Westport’s LNG high pressure direct injection 2.0 fuel system and bi-fuel products; offers turnkey solutions covering all process phases, including prototyping, development, calibration, validation, homologation, vehicle conversion and logistic services, as well as systems for diesel-powered vehicles; and supplies hydrogen fuel system components for light, medium, and heavy-duty applications. It offers its products under the AFS, BRC, Emer, GFI, HPDI, Stako, Prins, Zavoli, OMVL, TA Gas Technology, Vialle, and Valtek brands. The company was formerly known as Westport Innovations Inc. and changed its name to Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in June 2016. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc. develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management. The company also provides Mobileye Chauffeur, a first-generation solution for eyes-off/hands-off driving with a human driver still in the driver’s seat; Mobileye Drive, a self-driving system comprising of radar and lidar subsystems, as well as collision avoidance systems, including Mobileye 8 Connect for light and medium-duty vehicles, and Mobileye Shield+ for large vehicles. It serves original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Mobileye Global Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Overseas Funding Corporation.

