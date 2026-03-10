Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IART. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $745.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.02. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $24.36.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 31.58%.The company had revenue of $434.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,753,934 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,522,839 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after acquiring an additional 31,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,184,726 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,634,000 after acquiring an additional 267,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,933,000 after acquiring an additional 21,717 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,664,998 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after purchasing an additional 135,198 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

