Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KYMR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average is $67.44. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 2.20.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 794.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 4,895 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $417,543.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 232,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,756.40. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $2,707,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 666,195 shares in the company, valued at $60,130,760.70. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 407,391 shares of company stock valued at $36,650,485 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,622,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 191,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after buying an additional 37,536 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 272.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,463,000 after buying an additional 359,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 26.3% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 107,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body’s natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company’s proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

