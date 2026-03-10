Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Veradigm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $4.65 on Friday. Veradigm has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Veradigm Company Profile

Veradigm, Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a healthcare technology company that provides a comprehensive suite of clinical, financial and analytical solutions to medical practices, health systems and life sciences organizations. The company’s offerings are designed to streamline electronic health record (EHR) workflows, optimize revenue cycle management and improve patient engagement through integrated software modules and cloud-based platforms.

Veradigm’s product portfolio includes EHR and practice management systems tailored to ambulatory and specialty care settings, as well as revenue cycle management services that encompass billing, coding and claims processing.

