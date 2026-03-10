Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stephens set a $90.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $52.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 1.40. Q2 has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $96.68.

In related news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $144,858.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 47,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,106.45. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $222,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,738 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,946.30. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 406,827 shares of company stock worth $20,962,280 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 502.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 251,807 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 15.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,818,000 after buying an additional 20,643 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 788,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,070,000 after buying an additional 41,229 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Q2 by 53.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter.

Recent price/technical context: QTWO trades well below its 50‑day ($60.06) and 200‑day ($67.64) moving averages, with a market cap around $3.3B — framing the insider sales against a stock already in a lower trading range. Negative Sentiment: Michael S. Kerr (General Counsel) sold a total of ~12,375 shares across March 5 and March 9 for roughly $638k, reducing his holdings; the trades were disclosed to the SEC. Kerr SEC filing

Michael S. Kerr (General Counsel) sold a total of ~12,375 shares across March 5 and March 9 for roughly $638k, reducing his holdings; the trades were disclosed to the SEC. Negative Sentiment: John E. Breeden reported large sales: ~74,783 shares sold on March 5 and March 9 for about $3.87M total (including a ~43% reduction reported on March 5), materially trimming his stake. Breeden SEC filing

John E. Breeden reported large sales: ~74,783 shares sold on March 5 and March 9 for about $3.87M total (including a ~43% reduction reported on March 5), materially trimming his stake. Negative Sentiment: Kimberly A. Rutledge sold ~25,288 shares across March 5 and March 9 for roughly $1.31M, representing a notable ownership reduction disclosed in the SEC filing. Rutledge SEC filing

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

