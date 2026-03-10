Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $32.2370 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 1.0%

BLDP stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 8.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $598.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 68,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 146,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) is a Canadian technology company specializing in the development and manufacture of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Ballard designs and sells fuel cell stacks and modules that enable zero-emission power generation for a variety of applications, including heavy-duty motive systems, backup power, material handling equipment, and portable power solutions.

Since its founding in 1979, Ballard has built a strong intellectual property portfolio and a track record of innovation in PEM fuel cell technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.