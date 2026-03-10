Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pool from $240.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Pool from $346.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.50.

Pool stock opened at $214.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. Pool has a one year low of $204.16 and a one year high of $374.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $982.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.14 million. Pool had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.67%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other Pool news, SVP Romain Kenneth G. St bought 5,560 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.67 per share, with a total value of $1,215,805.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president directly owned 82,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,115,716.15. The trade was a 7.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melanie M. Hart sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,580. This trade represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Pool by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,458,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,885 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Pool by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,563,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $794,825,000 after purchasing an additional 357,643 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 3,831.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,001,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,736 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 837,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,614,000 after acquiring an additional 148,519 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

