Lipocine (LPCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Lipocine to post earnings of ($0.60) per share and revenue of $0.1160 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Lipocine Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of LPCN opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Lipocine in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPCN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lipocine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lipocine by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of oral drug delivery technologies. The company’s core expertise lies in lipid-based formulations designed to improve the bioavailability of therapeutics that traditionally require injectable administration. By leveraging proprietary technologies, Lipocine aims to offer patient-friendly alternatives with the potential for more consistent pharmacokinetic profiles and improved compliance.

The company’s lead product, TLANDO (LPCN 1021), is an oral testosterone replacement therapy approved by the U.S.

