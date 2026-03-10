Northland Securities Has Strong Forecast for FTK Q3 Earnings

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Securities raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Flotek Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Northland Securities currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flotek Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Flotek Industries’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

FTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Flotek Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Flotek Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTK opened at $17.47 on Monday. Flotek Industries has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $525.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of Flotek Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Flotek Industries in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 97.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Bond Clement sold 6,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $100,909.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 122,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,848.74. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc (NYSE: FTK) is a Houston-based oilfield services provider specializing in innovative chemical technologies for the upstream energy sector. The company develops, manufactures and markets specialty drilling fluids, completion fluids and production chemicals that enhance drilling efficiency, optimize well performance and mitigate operational risks. Flotek’s solutions are designed to improve drilling rates of penetration, reduce nonproductive time and address challenging downhole environments, including high-pressure/high-temperature wells and sour service conditions.

Flotek’s operations are organized into three core business segments: Drilling & Completion Fluids, Production Chemicals & Process Management, and Water Solutions.

