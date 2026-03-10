Purple Innovation (PRPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Purple Innovation to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $139.8080 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 20, 2026 at 4:05 PM ET.

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

PRPL opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.26.

Institutional Trading of Purple Innovation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,406 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc is a consumer products company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of comfort technology for the sleep and home furnishings markets. Best known for its proprietary Hyper-Elastic Polymer “Grid” technology, the company engineers mattresses, pillows and cushions that aim to combine pressure relief, support and temperature neutrality. Purple offers an array of sleep products alongside related lifestyle and wellness solutions.

The company’s product portfolio includes mattress models in various sizes and thicknesses, adjustable bed frames, pillows, sheets and mattress protectors, as well as seat cushions and pet beds.

Featured Articles

