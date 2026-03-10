Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

GBDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Capital One Financial set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded Golub Capital BDC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.45. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 38.57% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 124.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 129,088 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 249,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 70,011 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 127,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

Featured Stories

