Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) Receives $72.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.50.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Graham from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th.
NYSE GHM opened at $85.60 on Friday. Graham has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $91.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.54 million, a PE ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average is $64.13.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. Graham had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graham will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) is a U.S.-based industrial engineering company that designs, manufactures and services vacuum and heat transfer equipment. Its core offerings include liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, heat exchangers and custom-engineered vacuum systems. These products play a critical role in energy-intensive industries, where reliable removal of non-condensable gases and efficient heat exchange are vital to process performance.
The company’s technologies find application across a range of end markets, including power generation, petrochemical, oil and gas, LNG, and semiconductor manufacturing.
