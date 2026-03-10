Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) Receives $72.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Graham from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 130.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHM opened at $85.60 on Friday. Graham has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $91.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.54 million, a PE ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average is $64.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. Graham had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graham will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) is a U.S.-based industrial engineering company that designs, manufactures and services vacuum and heat transfer equipment. Its core offerings include liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, heat exchangers and custom-engineered vacuum systems. These products play a critical role in energy-intensive industries, where reliable removal of non-condensable gases and efficient heat exchange are vital to process performance.

The company’s technologies find application across a range of end markets, including power generation, petrochemical, oil and gas, LNG, and semiconductor manufacturing.

