Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Trading 1.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.43 and last traded at $32.36. 89,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 140,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $393.17 million, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 372,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,420,000.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

