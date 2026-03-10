Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, March 18th (NASDAQ:MSTX)

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 17th.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MSTX stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.11. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $49.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,726,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF by 20,359.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 112,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 111,978 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF by 1,765.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 66,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 62,577 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF by 431.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 54,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF by 791.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

