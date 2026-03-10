Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Donaldson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $96.00 target price on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $88.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $112.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $896.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930-4.010 EPS. Analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 203.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 3,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc (NYSE: DCI) is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson’s product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

