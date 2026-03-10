Wall Street Zen Downgrades Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to Buy

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CMI. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $580.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $546.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $565.00 price objective on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Argus set a $696.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.93.

Get Cummins alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $549.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.43. Cummins has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $617.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 4,054 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.34, for a total transaction of $2,275,672.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,873,101.38. This trade represents a 20.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Miller sold 18,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.10, for a total value of $10,811,689.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,243 shares in the company, valued at $20,446,495.30. The trade was a 34.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 31,195 shares of company stock worth $18,397,489 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Cummins by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.