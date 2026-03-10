Sunrise Realty Trust (SUNS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Sunrise Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $7.1290 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Sunrise Realty Trust Price Performance

Sunrise Realty Trust stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. Sunrise Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Sunrise Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Sunrise Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SUNS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down from $10.75) on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrise Realty Trust

In other Sunrise Realty Trust news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $940,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 585,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,401.40. The trade was a 20.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrise Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sunrise Realty Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sunrise Realty Trust by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sunrise Realty Trust by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sunrise Realty Trust by 16.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

Sunrise Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring, owning and leasing convenience store and fuel retail properties under long-term net leases. The company targets sale-leaseback transactions and joint-venture investments with high-credit tenants in the convenience retail sector. Sunrise Realty Trust’s portfolio comprises single-tenant properties that benefit from predictable cash flows, structured lease agreements and tenant-driven site improvements, providing exposure to a segment of the retail real estate market that aligns closely with consumer essentials.

The company’s primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property investments, negotiating sale-leaseback and ground lease transactions, and managing asset performance throughout the lease term.

