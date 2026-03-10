Northland Securities Estimates SoundThinking Q1 Earnings

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Securities lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SoundThinking in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Northland Securities analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.68 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on SoundThinking from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered SoundThinking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundThinking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

SoundThinking Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of SSTI opened at $6.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. SoundThinking has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Veradace Partners Lp acquired 105,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $755,983.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,008,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,747.52. The trade was a 5.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 137,417 shares of company stock valued at $979,843 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundThinking

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 972,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 333,170 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 554,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 19,848 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 407,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Yost Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SoundThinking by 62.3% during the third quarter. Yost Capital Management LP now owns 292,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 112,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 3.0% in the second quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 277,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes. It offers ShotSpotter, an acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer, a law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder, an investigation management system; and ResourceRouter, a software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact.

